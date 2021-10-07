EU confirms commitment to W Balkans enlargement but sets no date

European Council President Charles Michel (C), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa attend a press conference after the EU-Western Balkans summit in Kranj, Slovenia, on Oct. 6, 2021. The European Union (EU) is committed to the integration of the Western Balkans, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the conclusion of the EU-Western Balkans summit here on Wednesday. (Government Communication Office of Slovenia/Handout via Xinhua)

The European Union (EU) is committed to the integration of the Western Balkans, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the conclusion of the EU-Western Balkans summit here on Wednesday.

"The Commission's message is very clear. First of all, the Western Balkans is part of the same Europe as the European Union. We share the same history; we share the same interests, the same values and I am deeply convinced also the same destiny," Von der Leyen told a press conference after the summit.

"The European Union is not complete without the Western Balkans, so my Commission will continue to do its utmost to advance the enlargement process ... We want the Western Balkans in the EU and there cannot be any doubt that our goal is enlargement," she said.

However, the EU has not set a date for the accession of the six Western Balkan partners.

In a post-summit declaration issued by the leaders of the EU and of the Western Balkan partners, the EU reaffirmed "its commitment to the enlargement process ... based upon credible reforms by partners."

"The Western Balkan partners reiterate their dedication to European values and principles and to carrying out necessary reforms in the interest of their people," the declaration said, naming primacy of democracy, the rule of law, the fight against corruption and organized crime, human rights, gender equality and minority rights as values that need to be supported by reforms.

Von der Leyen announced that the EU will increase its Economic and Investment Plan package to the region to 30 billion euros (34.6 billion U.S. dollars) over the next seven years.

