Sudan receives 1st batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines
(Xinhua) 09:34, October 07, 2021
Sudan's Health Ministry on Wednesday received the first batch of some 499,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine via the COVAX facility.
The batch of vaccines was donated by the U.S. government.
Sudan's Health Ministry Under-Secretary Yosra Mohamed Osman said in a statement, "So far, we have vaccinated more than 1.7 million citizens."
Sudan is expected to receive a total of 1,274,130 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine following the successful installation of five cold chain units at the central vaccines store.
