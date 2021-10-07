Sudan receives 1st batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

Sudan's Health Ministry on Wednesday received the first batch of some 499,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine via the COVAX facility.

The batch of vaccines was donated by the U.S. government.

Sudan's Health Ministry Under-Secretary Yosra Mohamed Osman said in a statement, "So far, we have vaccinated more than 1.7 million citizens."

Sudan is expected to receive a total of 1,274,130 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine following the successful installation of five cold chain units at the central vaccines store.

