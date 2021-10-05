Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:04, October 05, 2021

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Monday saw 26 new imported cases, of which six were reported in Shanghai, five in Yunnan, four each in Shandong and Guangdong, three in Shaanxi, two in Fujian, and one each in Jilin and Heilongjiang.

Shanghai also reported one new suspected case who arrived from outside the mainland, the commission said.

There were no new deaths from COVID-19.

A total of 9,166 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Of them, 8,644 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 522 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

As of Monday, the mainland had reported a total of 96,284 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of them, 90,792 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

Currently, there were 856 confirmed cases receiving treatment and one suspected infection on the mainland.

A total of 15 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Monday, all from outside the mainland. A total of 348 asymptomatic cases, of whom 335 were imported, were still under medical observation.

By the end of Monday, 12,230 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 74 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,255 cases, including 844 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,926 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 64 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

