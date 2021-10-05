Xinjiang's Horgos conducts 2nd round of mass nucleic acid testing

A second round of citywide nucleic acid testing is underway in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, after two asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported in the border city on Sunday.

By 10 a.m. Monday, the city had completed its first round of testing. The results of all 38,376 people were negative, said Wang Shujiang, director of the Horgos health commission, at a press conference.

The two cases -- a mother and daughter -- were detected during the city's regular nucleic testing, which is conducted once every three days.

Local authorities have placed all close contacts and secondary close contacts of the two cases under medical observation.

