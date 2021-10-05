Chief administration secretary stresses HK schools' duties in national security education

October 05, 2021

John Lee, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, talks with students at Clementi Secondary School in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 4, 2021. (Information Services Department of the Government of the HKSAR/Handout via Xinhua)

Hong Kong schools are responsible for implementing national security education with an aim of nurturing law-abiding citizens with sense of national identity, said John Lee, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government Monday.

Lee visited Clementi Secondary School on Monday, attended its national flag-raising ceremony on the first school day after the National Day, and learnt about national security education and national education in the school.

He encouraged the students to participate more in national education activities to enhance their understanding of the country, build up positive values and become citizens who are responsible, appreciative of Chinese culture, and committed to society and the country.

He had exchanges with students, some of whom had a direct conversation and exchange in June and September with the country's aerospace experts and astronauts who were in space.

Lee said the students have gained an invaluable opportunity, which shows the country's support for Hong Kong and the great importance attached to youth development in Hong Kong.

