Ex-bank governor accused of corruption repatriated to China

Xinhua) 13:56, October 05, 2021

A fugitive criminal suspect who was formerly governor of the Liaoyang Rural Commercial Bank in northeast China's Liaoning Province was captured and repatriated to China on Saturday, an official statement said Monday.

The ex-bank governor Jiang Dongmei was suspected of taking bribes and illegally granting loans, and she fled overseas in March 2021.

Liaoning provincial supervisory authorities launched an investigation into Jiang's case in April and a red notice was issued for her via Interpol in July.

Recently, through international law enforcement cooperation, China requested the capture of Jiang by foreign law enforcement agencies and her repatriation, according to the statement.

China will continue to step up international judicial and law enforcement cooperation to crack down on transnational corruption and ensure fugitive criminals never go unpunished, according to an office in charge of fugitives and asset recovery under China's central anti-corruption coordination group.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)