China's logistics sector remains stable

Xinhua) 13:56, October 05, 2021

China's logistics sector maintained steady operations in the first eight months of the year, official data showed.

The total value of social logistics during the period rose 12.7 percent year on year to 205.2 trillion yuan (about 31.64 trillion U.S. dollars), according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

The average January-August growth rate over the past two years stood at 6.8 percent.

In the first eight months, total logistics revenue stood at 7.8 trillion yuan, increasing 18.7 percent year on year and putting the two-year average growth at 8.4 percent.

Looking forward, logistics demand is expected to maintain steady growth amid continued economic recovery, and enterprises in the industry remain optimistic about the business prospects, according to the CFLP.

