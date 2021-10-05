China striker Wu Lei vows to beat Vietnam in FIFA World Cup qualifier

Xinhua) 10:56, October 05, 2021

China's star striker Wu Lei said the whole team is aiming to beat Vietnam in their FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The Espanyol forward, who helped his club beat Real Madrid 2-1 in Spain's La Liga on Monday, took an overnight flight to join the national team's training camp on Tuesday in Sharjah, where China will face Vietnam in its third match of the final round of Asia's World Cup qualifying tournament.

"It's an important win for my club and I hope to bring the momentum to the national team," Wu said. "Every time I return to the national team, I will have a change in my spirit and mentality, which is conducive to my performance."

With the exception of Wu, who plays in Europe, all the other Chinese players have been training in Sharjah for nearly one month. "I know it's a difficult time for the team since the long closed training period could affect the players' mentality. But all of us have the same goal, which is to win this game, and we are confident that we will achieve it," Wu noted.

After losing the first two matches in its qualifying campaign last month, China has to defeat Vietnam to keep its World Cup dreams alive.

"We have analyzed the opponent. The most important thing is how to deal with their different formations and tactics. I think we all know the Vietnamese team well now and understand what we should do," he added.

