Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Xinhua) 10:51, October 05, 2021

Global users on Monday experienced outages on Facebook, including social networks the company owns, such as Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Service has not yet been restored. Navigation to these websites lead to the prompt of server error. Instagram shows a "5xx server error."

The sign indicates that this is an issue with Facebook's servers, according to a report by TechCrunch.

It appears that the outage is caused by a DNS (domain name server) fail, the report said.

Users are also unable to send messages or load new content on the mobile apps for these platforms.

