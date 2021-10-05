True democracy should not be defined by a handful of countries: Chinese envoy

Xinhua) 10:51, October 05, 2021

Speaking on behalf of a group of countries on the topic of democracy and human rights, a Chinese envoy on Monday stressed that there is no set model of democracy, and what is true democracy should not be defined by a handful of countries.

Delivering a joint statement at the 48th session of the Human Rights Council, Ambassador Chen Xu, China's permanent representative to the UN Office at Geneva, said that peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom represent the shared values of humanity.

He stressed that the key to true democracy is whether it fits the particular situation in a country, whether it represents the will of the people, safeguards people's interests and enjoys their support, and whether it brings about political stability, social progress and well-being for the people.

"We are concerned about double or even multiple standards that are applied to democracy, by which democracy is used as a tool to impose one's values and political model on others," Chen said.

"To contain others and interfere in their internal affairs under the pretext of democracy is the very opposite of democracy and will only bring chaos and turmoil, and undermine the fundamental interests of people concerned around the world," he added.

The Chinese envoy told the Council that multi-polarization and democratization of international relations represent the trend of the times.

Countries should practice true multilateralism, enhance consultations and cooperation, and advance peace and development, so that "human rights could be better promoted and protected, rather than drawing lines between ideologies and creating division and confrontation as a result," he said.

"We call on all states to strengthen solidarity and cooperation to cope with global challenges and create a better future," he concluded.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)