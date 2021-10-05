Chinese envoy highlights role of poverty eradication in promoting, protecting human rights

A Chinese envoy on Monday called on all countries to heighten their attention to poverty alleviation and develop strategies to reduce poverty based on their national situation.

Addressing a side-event of the ongoing 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Chen Xu, China's permanent representative to the UN Office at Geneva, also called upon nations to make concrete efforts to improve people's livelihood and strengthen social security, in order to make sure that the development outcomes benefit the populace in a fair manner.

The event, titled "The Role of Eradication of Poverty in Promoting and Protecting Human Rights," was co-hosted by the Permanent Mission of China to the UN Office at Geneva and the African Group.

"Around the world there are now 700 million people living in extreme poverty. COVID-19 probably has plunged another 100 million into poverty, which hinders the full realization and enjoyment of human rights," Chen noted.

"The international community should deepen cooperation in poverty eradication, and provide aid to developing countries. Multilateral institutions like the Human Rights Council should also play a positive role in eradicating poverty," the Chinese envoy said.

He told the audience that this year is an extraordinary one for the Chinese people, as China has secured a historic complete victory in eradicating absolute poverty.

Over the past 8 years and more, China lifted almost 100 million people out of poverty, Chen said, adding that China's approach is not just improving people's income and livelihood, but also guaranteeing everyone's right to education, health and housing.

"The fact that China has already built a moderately prosperous society in all respects is in itself a huge contribution to the world's poverty eradication and human rights cause," he stressed.

As the Chinese people embark with full confidence on the new journey towards a great modern socialist country in all dimensions, he said, human rights of the Chinese people will be guaranteed at higher levels.

