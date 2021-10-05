China urges U.S. to stop supporting "Taiwan independence" separatist forces

Xinhua) 08:56, October 05, 2021

The United States should stop supporting "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and take concrete actions to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks in response to a query about a relevant statement issued by U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Hua said Taiwan belongs to China and the United States is in no position to make irresponsible remarks. The relevant remarks by the U.S. side seriously violate the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-U.S. joint communiques and send an extremely wrong and irresponsible signal.

She said for quite some time, the United States has been making negative moves by selling arms to Taiwan and strengthening official and military ties with Taiwan, including the launch of a 750 million U.S. dollars arms sale plan to Taiwan, the landing of U.S. military aircraft in Taiwan and frequent sailing of U.S. warships across the Taiwan Strait. These provocative moves undermine China-U.S. relations and regional peace and stability. China is firmly opposed to them and has taken necessary countermeasures.

Noting that the one-China principle is the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, Hua said on the Taiwan question, the United States should abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations of the China-U.S. joint communiques rather than something cooked up by itself unilaterally.

"Taiwan independence" leads nowhere, she said, adding that China will take all necessary measures to resolutely crush all attempts at "Taiwan independence" and China has firm resolve and will to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The United States should correct its mistakes, earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues, stop supporting and emboldening separatist forces of 'Taiwan independence', and take concrete actions to safeguard rather than undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Hua said.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)