Xi congratulates Fumio Kishida on election as Japanese PM

Fumio Kishida, leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), stands during a special Diet session in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Fumio Kishida on his election as Japanese prime minister.

Xi pointed out that developing a good-neighborly friendship and cooperation between China and Japan, which are separated only by a strip of water, serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples, and also contributes to peace, stability and prosperity of Asia and the world.

China and Japan should abide by the principles established in the four political documents between the two countries, strengthen dialogue and communication, and enhance mutual trust and cooperation, in an effort to build a China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era, Xi added.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent congratulations to Kishida.

Li said in the message that the two sides should maintain political consensus, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, push for sound and stable development of bilateral relations along the right track and jointly welcome the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties next year.

