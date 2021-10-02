China launches onshore electricity project to power Bohai Bay oilfields

Xinhua) 15:00, October 02, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- Qinhuangdao/Caofeidian onshore power project, located in the mid-western Bohai Bay, has been launched by the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) to power offshore oilfields.

It demonstrates remarkable energy saving and emission reduction effects, marking a historic change in the power consumption mode in China's offshore oilfield operations, the CNOOC said.

This launch indicates that the energy consumption structure of offshore oilfields has embarked on a full-fledged implementation of low-carbon transformation, the company added.

The onshore power project has built two onshore high voltage switching stations and two offshore electric power platforms, with a designed power transmission capacity of 200 megawatts.

After the onshore power project starts operating, compared with the self-generating electricity in the platform, the oilfields are expected to save 85,900 tonnes of standard coal equivalent and reduce 186,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in peak years.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)