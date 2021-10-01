Yue Fei, a childhood hero of Xi Jinping

Xinhua) 09:59, October 01, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The people who inspire us make us who we are. For Chinese President Xi Jinping, the legend of one national hero would leave a mark on his life forever.

When he was five or six years old, Xi's mother bought him picture books about Yue Fei, a military commander during the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279). Yue's story, Xi told primary school students in Beijing in 2014, left a lasting impression on him.

Yue is a household name in China. The legendary general fought battles against the Jin Dynasty, and is not only heralded as a national hero but also celebrated for his loyalty and courage.

Legend has it that Yue's mother tattooed four Chinese characters on his back: "Jing Zhong Bao Guo," or serving the country with total loyalty.

"My mother read me his story from the picture books. I remarked how painful it must have been to be tattooed on his back!" Xi recollected, "and she said, of course it hurt, but in this way, it was engraved on Yue's mind."

"Jing Zhong Bao Guo: I have long remembered these four characters. It is the pursuit of my entire life," Xi said.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)