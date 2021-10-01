China confers Friendship Award on 100 foreign experts

Xinhua) 09:41, October 01, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses a ceremony to present the Chinese Government Friendship Award to foreign experts, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Liu He presented the Friendship Award for 2020 and 2021 to 100 foreign experts from 32 countries at a gathering held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday.

On behalf of the Chinese government, Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, extended congratulations to the laureates and expressed gratitude to all foreign experts and their families for their support for China's development.

Science has no borders, Liu stressed, calling on Chinese and foreign experts to work together and make greater contributions to the world's prosperity and progress.

The Friendship Award is the highest award to commend foreign experts who have made outstanding contributions to China's modernization drive. Since its establishment in 1991, 1,799 foreign experts have received the award.

