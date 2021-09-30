China's sci-fi industry exceeds 36 bln yuan in H1

September 30, 2021

A woman visits an exhibition of Three-Body, an award-winning sci-fi trilogy, in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The output value of China's sci-fi industry reached nearly 36.3 billion yuan (5.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2021, according to an industry report.

The sci-fi reading market contributed 1.4 billion yuan, an increase of 12 percent year on year, showed data from the report released at the ongoing China Science Fiction Convention 2021 in Beijing.

China's sci-fi industry generated 55.1 billion yuan in 2020, stated the report, adding that the digital reading and audio reading industries also saw rapid growth in the country.

The convention is scheduled until Oct. 5.

