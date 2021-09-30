China, LatAm to deepen practical sci-tech cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to promote the establishment of the China-Latin America sustainable food innovation center and technology transfer center to deepen practical sci-tech cooperation in dealing with global challenges, said China's Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang on Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks at the Second Forum of Science, Technology and Innovation of China-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

"As a new round of sci-tech revolution and industrial transformation is booming, the COVID-19 epidemic, climate change and food security are common challenges we face," said Wang.

He noted that the two sides should promote relations with sci-tech innovation and cooperation to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Wang said China and Latin America should enhance the synergy of their innovation policies to promote cooperation in various fields. The two sides should also deepen cooperation on COVID-19 research to build a line of defense for public-health security and facilitate the transfer and commercialization of sci-tech achievements to enrich bilateral cooperation.

Representatives from the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) said that all CELAC members value open cooperation on sci-tech innovation and are willing to make sci-tech cooperation play a key role in dealing with the COVID-19 epidemic.

CELAC members are willing to deepen cooperation with China in fields such as agricultural science and technology, biodiversity protection, clean energy and exchanges of young scientists and engineers in order to contribute to tackling global challenges and improving people's well-being.

The forum is hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology and the Foreign Ministry of Mexico, which currently holds the rotating presidency of CELAC. Heads of science and technology from more than 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries delivered speeches online.

The meeting adopted a joint statement on the forum.

