China’s J-16D electronic warfare aircraft reveals jamming pods, missiles at Airshow China 2021

Global Times) 16:01, September 28, 2021

A J-16D electronic warfare aircraft is on display at the Airshow China 2021 in Zhuhai, South China’s Guangdong Province, from September 28 to October 3. In addition to two electronic warfare pods on the wingtips, it carries four jamming pods under its wings and air inlets, as well as two missiles under its belly. (Photo: Yang Sheng/GT)

China's J-16D electronic warfare aircraft will reveal its jamming pods and missiles in its first public appearance at the Airshow China 2021 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, to be held from September 28 to October 3. Experts say that the debut of this new aircraft will display China's confidence and transparency on related technologies.

The J-16D is equipped with four jamming pods under its wings and air inlets, as well as two missiles under its belly, in addition to the two electronic warfare pods on the wingtips.

According to the description of the J-16D aircraft at the exhibition, this is a new type of electronic warfare aircraft developed based on the J-16 fighter jet and it has a comprehensive combat capability that integrates reconnaissance, attack and defense.

The J-16D can effectively counter hostile advanced air defense systems of early warning, command and communications as well as interception and strike. The new aircraft will enhance the electronic warfare capability of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and boost its systematic combat capability.

The J-16D will be vital for the PLA to control of electronic space and information in modern warfare, Zhang Xuefeng, a Chinese military expert, told the Global Times at the air show.

Usually, these types of aircrafts are highly confidential and China's display of the J-16D shows confidence and transparency, Zhang said.

Electronic warfare aircrafts can accompany other warplanes and provide electronic warfare support, for example, conducting electronic jamming or deception. They can also launch direct attacks on hostile radar installations or early warning aircrafts, Wang Ya'nan, chief editor of Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge magazine, previously told the Global Times.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)