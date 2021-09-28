CFA sets up special transfer window for Cup participants

Xinhua) 14:19, September 28, 2021

Players of the Chinese men's national football team attend a training session in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Chinese Football Association (CFA) sets up a special transfter window for clubs playing in this season's CFA Cup, in order to make up for their loss on players called up by the national team.

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Football Association (CFA) will set up a special transfer window for clubs playing in this season's CFA Cup.

According to a document issued by the CFA, clubs that have players called up by the Chinese national team can introduce new players into their squads for the CFA Cup fixtures this season during the window, which will run from September 29 to October 12.

The number of new recruits for each club cannot exceed that it has contributed to the national team, the document noted.

Li Tie (C), head coach of the Chinese men's national football team, gives instructions during a training session in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

The 32-team CFA Cup campaign will start from mid-October, but the date of the final remains undecided.

The Chinese Super League has been suspended mid-season from August 15 to December 1 to make way for the national team's World Cup qualifiers duty.

The Chinese national team is now in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates preparing for its encounter against Vietnam scheduled on October 7.

