Home>>
Stories of China's national anthem
(People's Daily App) 10:50, September 27, 2021
China’s national anthem, "March of the Volunteers," has been played on countless occasions and it perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the Chinese nation.
But do you know how this song was composed and why American singer Paul Robeson sang it in perfect Chinese in front of thousands of people at West Harlem’s Lewisohn Stadium? This video will tell you.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- HK education bureau says schools responsible for teaching students about national anthem, national flag
- Opinion: There are better ways than singing national anthem to solve problems when stranded abroad
- China mulls implementing national anthem law in HK, Macao SARs
- China to officially implement national anthem law starting October 1
- China adopts national anthem law
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.