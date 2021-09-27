Stories of China's national anthem

(People's Daily App) 10:50, September 27, 2021

China’s national anthem, "March of the Volunteers," has been played on countless occasions and it perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the Chinese nation.

But do you know how this song was composed and why American singer Paul Robeson sang it in perfect Chinese in front of thousands of people at West Harlem’s Lewisohn Stadium? This video will tell you.

