China provides skills training to over 200,000 Africans

Xinhua) 09:17, September 26, 2021

CHANGSHA, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has offered skills development training to more than 200,000 Africans over the past five years, said the China-Africa Economic and Trade Relationship Annual Report (2021) released Saturday.

The report came ahead of the second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo scheduled in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, from Sept. 26 to 29.

The training covered public administration, the economy, finance, health, social security, energy, and manufacturing, with dynamic adjustments according to the actual needs and evaluations of the students.

The training initiative not only helped students master advanced technologies for their career development through online and offline learning but also deepened the mutual understanding and exchanges between the Chinese and African people.

China has also helped African countries improve vocational and technical training capacity, setting up 11 Luban Workshops so far in ten African countries to promote the development of local vocational education.

