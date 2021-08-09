Satellite navigation tech used in agriculture, aquaculture, environmental monitoring in E China’s Jiangsu

People's Daily Online) 13:58, August 09, 2021

The Gaofen 2 Earth Observation satellite has become a useful tool for intelligently monitoring hairy crab farming in east China’s Jiangsu province. An industry insider said that the technology will be introduced to the whole aquaculture industry in the future, Science and Technology Daily has reported.

Cultivator Yu Gang catches crabs on the Hongze Lake in Xuyi County of Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 14, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)

The satellite technology also helps banks to decide how much money they should give to farmers as credit or subsidies through its ability to accurately identify crops and measure the size of the farmland.

Wei Zhen, deputy general manager of Image Sky, a technology company based in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, said their satellite remote sensing technology was used by banks in Xinyi, Xuzhou city in Jiangsu to grant credit to farmers, after it provided them with relevant information about the farmland, such as its size and what crops were grown on it.

The Gaofen satellite is also used in environmental monitoring. According to Peng Xiangyang, deputy director of the Nanjing Gaofen satellite application center based in Nanjing, Jiangsu’s capital city, the Gaofen satellite has been used to monitor the ecological environment of the Nanjing section of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

In particular, the satellite, together with unmanned aerial vehicles, has formed a comprehensive and dynamic system in monitoring the environment of Taihu Lake, one of the largest freshwater lakes in China.

Jiangsu has one Gaofen satellite data center and four branch centers, and several enterprises, research institutes and universities have benefited from or contributed to the development of the satellite technology.

In Jiangsu, Gaofen satellite technology has been applied to seven areas, including smart city construction, ecological conservation, smart transportation, hydraulic engineering, resources surveying and monitoring, smart agriculture and meteorology.

