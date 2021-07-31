Three sins of US in epidemic response and origin-tracing

July 31, 2021

US COVID-19 infections have soared in recent weeks as the Delta variant spreads like wildfire. Facing an uptick in new cases and deaths, US officials are ramping up political manipulation on origin tracing.

The US is guilty of three sins in epidemic response and origin tracing

Virus allowed to spread unchecked

The political manipulation overrides science, leaving at least 35 million Americans infected and more than 610,000 dead so far.

The US has failed to take effective outbound travel control measures, and many countries have reported cases from the US.

The repatriation of illegal immigrants infected with the coronavirus exacerbates the epidemic in many Latin American countries.

Hiding the truth

Multiple studies suggest that the actual coronavirus infections in the US are much higher than official numbers. Researchers also found evidence the virus was present in the country earlier than previously thought.

Fort Detrick is shrouded in suspicion and US officials have said nothing on whether they plan to invite WHO in, though they stressed that origin tracing work should be evidence-based, transparent, expert-led, and free from interference.

Origin tracing terrorism

Since the Trump administration, the US government has been attempting to blame China and even Asian countries as a group for spreading the virus.

The US also tries to silence the voice of scientists, subjecting many outspoken scientists to verbal abuse and threats of physical harm.

Some media compare such behavior of the US with acts of "origin tracing terrorism".

The above-mentioned three sins are just the tip of the iceberg of the political manipulation conducted by the US.

The coronavirus needs to be traced to its source, and so does the political virus.

