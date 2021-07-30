Chinese health authorities highlight efforts to facilitate three-child policy

Trainees learn baby nursing skills at a vocational training school in Changsha County of Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province, April 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Health authorities in China have proposed measures to facilitate the implementation of the three-child policy.

In a notice issued by the National Health Commission on Thursday, the commission called for timely revisions of local family planning regulations and making high-quality medical resources in maternal and child care more accessible.

The commission encourages private actors' participation in providing childcare services and the exploration of setting up a leave system for children from one-child families to tend to their parents, according to the notice.

The notice also laid out measures including streamlining administrative affairs, improving government services, and strengthening population monitoring and research on population strategy.

