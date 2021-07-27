Chinese mainland reports 31 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:00, July 27, 2021

A nurse takes a swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 test at a testing site in Jiangning District of Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, July 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 31 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Jiangsu Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 40 new imported cases, of which 19 were reported in Yunnan, 13 in Guangdong, four in Shanghai, three in Jiangsu and one in Sichuan.

Four new suspected cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday.

A total of 7,286 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 6,671 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 615 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,676 by Monday, including 795 patients still receiving treatment, 20 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 87,245 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday.

A total of 20 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 431 asymptomatic cases, of whom 410 were imported, under medical observation by Monday.

By the end of Monday, 11,978 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 59 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,582 cases, including 786 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,701 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 12,603 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)