China puts forward two lists during talks with visiting U.S. deputy secretary of state

Xinhua) 15:08, July 26, 2021

TIANJIN, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China has put forward two lists to the United States during the talks in Tianjin, one of which is the List of U.S. Wrongdoings that Must Stop and the other is the List of Key Individual Cases that China Has Concerns with, Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said here Monday.

Xie made the remarks at a press briefing after talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who is on a visit to north China's port city of Tianjin from July 25 to 26.

