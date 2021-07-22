Home>>
Brisbane to host 2032 Summer Olympics
(Xinhua) 12:38, July 22, 2021
The Australian city of Brisbane won the right to host the 2032 Summer Olympics in a vote at the 138th session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) here on Wednesday, two days before the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020. Australia has already hosted the Olympics twice, in Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.
