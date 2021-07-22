Chinese women's football team lose 5-0 to Brazil in Olympics opener as Marta enters record book

Xinhua) 12:20, July 22, 2021

China's women's football team leave the field after the match in Miyagi, Japan, July 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

China lost 0-5 to Brazil in their Tokyo 2020 debut as Brazil's Marta became the first player to score in five consecutive Olympic Games.

MIYAGI, July 21 (Xinhua ) -- China's women's football team paid a hefty price for their lack of experience against a more matured Brazilian team, losing 5-0 in the opening match at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Brazilian veteran Marta became the first player to score in five consecutive Olympic Games.

Marta opened the scoring in the 9th minute when she latched onto the rebound after teammate Debinha's header hit the crossbar. Debinha soon bagged her goal in the 22nd minute off the save of Chinese goalkeeper Peng Shimeng.

Marta (L) vies with Wurigumula of China during Tokyo 2020 women's football group F match between China and Brazil in Miyagi, Japan, July 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

China slowly built up its momentum and came close to scoring when captain Wang Shanshan's shot hit the post in the 52nd minute.

After Marta scored another goal for Brazil in the 74th minute, China still couldn't find the net when two consecutive attempts were denied by the crossbar.

Brazilian substitute Andressa converted a penalty kick before her teammate Beatriz made it 5-0 just before stoppage time.

Chinese player Wang Shuang said the team had managed to create several opportunities, only to be denied by the woodwork.

"Obviously luck is not on our side in this match," said Wang. "There are two matches remaining and we will work on our target to qualify for the next round."

Wang Shuang (L) vies with Marta of Brazil during Tokyo 2020 women's football group F match between China and Brazil in Miyagi, Japan, July 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

Chinese head coach Jia Xiuquan said his players had tried their best and he would shoulder the responsibility for the defeat.

"Luck is a part of the game, but I don't want to blame the lack of luck for losing the match or being unable to score. The momentum of the match favors the stronger side," he said.

China is drawn in Group F with Brazil, the Netherlands and Zambia. Jia's side will face Zambia in the second match on Saturday.

