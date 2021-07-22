Uganda hails China's support in infrastructural dev't

KAMPALA, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Uganda's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeje Odongo on Wednesday hailed China's continued support to the east African country in infrastructural development.

Odongo said this while receiving the credentials of the new Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong, according to a ministry statement issued here.

The minister hailed the relation with the Asian country, which he said is historic in nature and has progressed to the level of Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership.

He said China has implemented several infrastructure projects like the construction of power dams, roads, expansion of the country's Entebbe International Airport, and development of industrial parks. Odongo said the Standard Gauge Railway construction remains a priority project for Uganda.

The minister said Uganda has a desire to enhance connectivity and boost trade by introducing direct air flights from Uganda to China (Guangzhou).

He said Uganda is committed to implementing the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and actively participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Ambassador Zhang said China and Uganda are continuing to strengthen their ties in the political, security, economic, social, cultural and scientific fields.

Zhang noted that the construction of several Chinese-financed infrastructural projects has been completed while others are still ongoing. He noted that the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway and the 183MW Isimba Hydro Power Plant were completed while construction of the 600MW Karuma Hydro Power Plant is ongoing.

He said China is committed to continuing to support Uganda in efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the pandemic broke out in Uganda in March last year, China has donated an assortment of medical supplies to Uganda. China also donated 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Uganda.

