Political maneuvering of virus traceability threatens COVID-19 response: Chinese envoy

Xinhua) 14:10, July 18, 2021

Medical workers sort out swab samples for nucleic acid test in Ruili City of southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

"Political manipulation would only disrupt international cooperation against the virus and bring greater harm to people around the world," says Zhang Lizhong, the Chinese ambassador to Uganda.

KAMPALA, July 17 (Xinhua) -- As the world grapples with COVID-19, political maneuvering in origin-tracing of the virus is threatening global responses to the pandemic, a Chinese envoy here has said.

Zhang Lizhong, the Chinese ambassador to Uganda, said in his article published in Uganda's Daily Monitor on Tuesday that while virus traceability is an important link in fighting all pandemics, it should be science-based rather than politically influenced.

Some Western nations, especially the United States, have asked for a so-called independent investigation into the lab-leak theory, which is a parallel inquiry from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Different scientists, including the WHO in its China-WHO Joint Research Report on the Traceability of COVID-19 issued on March 30, have said the introduction of COVID-19 into humans through a laboratory is "very unlikely."

Zhang argued that the hype of the lab-leak theory intends to shift the blame of some Western countries' failed pandemic responses.

"This constitutes an affront to WHO-led origin-tracing study, a serious travesty of scientists and the spirit of science, and a major damage to the solidarity of the international community in the fight against the pandemic," he added.

Residents receive COVID-19 vaccine in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

The envoy said many scientists in the international community who uphold science, reason and objectivity have expressed unequivocal opposition to politicizing the origin-tracing.

He warned that political maneuvering in virus traceability is likely to suffocate global response to the pandemic that is ravaging nations.

Since the early stage of the outbreak, China has clearly showed serious and responsible attitude toward origin-tracing, and has taken the lead in collaborating with the WHO on it, Zhang said.

The envoy said since last year, the Chinese government twice invited WHO experts to China for origin-tracing research, and the outcomes followed WHO procedures and rigorous scientific methodology, which is why the conclusions should be recognized, respected and upheld.

While COVID-19 was first reported in Wuhan, it does not mean that Wuhan was the source of the virus or Chinese scientists made the virus, he said, adding the pandemic is another reminder that humanity must work together for a shared future.

"Confronted by a pandemic like COVID-19, we must champion the vision of building a global community of health for all, tide over this trying time through solidarity and cooperation, and firmly reject any attempt to politicize, label the virus or stigmatize the fight against it," he said.

"Political manipulation would only disrupt international cooperation against the virus and bring greater harm to people around the world," he added.

