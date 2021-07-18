Kenyan flag-bearers at Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony confirmed

NAIROBI, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Rugby sevens captain Andrew Amonde and women's volleyball skipper Mercy Moim will bear Kenya's flag during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games on July 23.

The decision to have two flag-bearers was made by Olympics Kenya following information from the International Olympics Committee (IOC) allowing countries to have equal gender representation at the opening ceremony.

"This is a good surprise and a great honor to carry the flag of Kenya. I was not expecting it, if I look at my journey as a girl from a small village called Kaboiyo, I'm elated and even more motivated to ensure our national anthem is sung during the Olympics," Moim remarked.

Female archer Shazad Anwar was Kenya's flag-bearer at the Rio 2016 Games, becoming the first female within the country to have the honor at the global showpiece.

At the same time, Moscow 2013 world women's 800m gold medalist Eunice Sum has been appointed the overall captain of Team Kenya, taking over from Rio 2016 men's javelin silver medalist Julius Yego, who quit the role last week.

Sum, 33, is planning to bow out of the sport after Tokyo 2020 and will race in the women's 800m alongside Mary Moraa and Emily Tuwei.

Olympics Kenya said the decision to have a lady captain stems from the fact that Kenya is historically sending 56 percent of the women representatives to the Olympics this year.

"The contingent of 87 athletes includes 49 women and 38 men. In respect to this, the Cabinet Secretary (for Sports) last week sent a stern warning to sport federations against the indecent treatment of women in sports, and inclusion in management of women's teams," Olympics Kenya said.

