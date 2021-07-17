China's economy continues to show resilience in 2nd quarter: media

Xinhua) 16:30, July 17, 2021

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's economic rebound slowed in the second quarter, but with stronger-than-expected performance, it continues to show resilience, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

According to official data, China's gross domestic product grew by 7.9 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier. While the growth rate was slower than the 18.3 percent year-over-year growth during the first three months of 2021, it still allows China to sustain relatively fast growth, said the report.

As the Journal noted, China's factories delivered another stronger-than-expected quarter of output while its consumers beat lowered expectations, raising hopes that domestic spending might play a greater role in sustaining momentum in the coming months.

"Economic strength could be seen across the spectrum," said the report, stressing that readings on industrial output, retail sales, and fixed-asset investment have all topped forecasts.

