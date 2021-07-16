Home>>
Comicomment: U.S. No. 1 in 'COVID Resilience Ranking' looks more like a farce
(Ecns.cn) 08:33, July 16, 2021
The U.S. takes the first spot in the "COVID Resilience Ranking." (Caricature by Zhang Jianyuan)
(ECNS) -- Has the U.S. taken the first spot in the "COVID Resilience Ranking"? Well... with more than 600,000 deaths and nearly 34 million confirmed cases, it looks more like a self-entertainning political farce after the paramount indicators were purposefully modified. Is the podium stable? Let's wait and see. (John Lee)
