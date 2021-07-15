Revised administrative penalty law to heighten enforcement, advance justice

Xinhua) 15:46, July 15, 2021

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's revised administrative penalty law is expected to heighten enforcement in key fields and advance justice as it goes into effect on Thursday.

The revised law improves the definition of administrative penalty, further specifies the types of penalties and the provision on confiscation of illegal gains, and extends the time limit on accountability for law violations in key fields.

The law underscores the principle of combining penalty with education and improves the rules for the application of administrative penalties.

The law is expected to increase transparency and credibility of enforcement as it adds new provisions on the release of administrative law enforcement information, a full record of enforcement, and examination of major enforcement decisions.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)