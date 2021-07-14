China expects over 560 mln 5G users by 2023: guideline

Xinhua) 13:33, July 14, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 26, 2020 shows a 5G-themed exhibition held during the World 5G Convention in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China expects to see the number of 5G users exceed 560 million by 2023, according to a recent guideline.

By then, 5G network is expected to be used by over 40 percent of personal mobile phone users, said the guideline issued by 10 state organs including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The country will also create new consumption modes with 5G network, and expand penetration rate to above 35 percent among major industrial companies.

By 2023, every 10,000 people in China will enjoy more than 18 5G base stations as the country steps up efforts to improve 5G coverage, the guideline said.

