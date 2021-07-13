Over 1.38 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua) 13:20, July 13, 2021

A staff member checks tags on vials of COVID-19 vaccine at a packing line of Sinovac Life Sciences Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.38 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Sunday, the National Health Commission said Monday.

