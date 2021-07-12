First batch of lunar rocks distributed to national scientists

Visitors crowd around Lunar Sample 001, which is on display at the National Museum of China in Beijing, on Feb 27, 2021. (Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn)

The China National Space Administration distributed the first batch of lunar samples obtained by the Chang'e 5 robotic mission to scientists on Monday.

The samples, weighing about 17.5 grams, were divided into 21 lots and handed over at a ceremony at the National Astronomical Observatories in Beijing to scientists from 13 domestic research organizations working on 31 scientific projects.

All of the distributed samples are from the dust and rock fragments retrieved from the lunar surface by the Chang'e 5 lander. Subsurface samples brought back by the historic 23-day expedition are still being processed and analyzed at the National Astronomical Observatories, according to Li Chunlai, deputy chief planner of China's lunar exploration program.

The National Space Administration published the Regulations on the Management of Lunar Samples in January. In April, it established a commission for the distribution and use of the samples, and then started to accept applications for the first batch of 44 processed samples.

A total of 37 scientists from 23 research bodies associated with the ministries of Education, Industry and Information Technology, and Natural Resources, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, submitted 85 applications, said Pei Zhaoyu, deputy director of the administration's Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center and spokesman for the Chang'e 5 mission.

Experts heard applications at a meeting last month and approved 31 requesting a total of 17.476 grams of samples, he said, adding that the administration will hold a second hearing for updated and new applications.

The most significant activity in space in 2020 for China and the world, the Chang'e 5 mission was launched on Nov 24 from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province. It landed on the Moon on Dec 1, following its predecessors, Chang'e 3 and 4, to become the third Chinese spacecraft to touch down on the lunar surface, the only successful lunar landings since the US and Soviet missions ended in the mid-1970s.

The landmark mission returned with 1,731 grams of lunar rock and soil on Dec 17, an historic accomplishment 49 years after Apollo 17 brought the last lunar samples back to Earth.

The mission marked the first time China retrieved lunar samples, and made it the third country to accomplish the feat, after the United States and the former Soviet Union.

