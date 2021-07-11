China opposes U.S. move to add Chinese entities to export control list

Xinhua) 15:47, July 11, 2021

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China is firmly opposed to the United States adding 23 Chinese entities to its "entity list" of export controls, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Sunday.

The move, in disregard of facts, came on so-called grounds such as "human rights," as the United States generalized the concept of national security and abused export control measures, according to the MOC spokesperson.

"This is an unjustified suppression of Chinese enterprises and a serious damage to international economic and trade rules, which China firmly opposes," the spokesperson said.

Urging the United States to immediately stop the wrong practice, the spokesperson said China will take all necessary measures to safeguard Chinese companies' legitimate rights and interests.

