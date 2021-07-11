Languages

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Xi and Kim exchange congratulatory messages on treaty anniversary

(Global Times) 11:06, July 11, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un exchanged congratulatory messages on the 60th anniversary of the signing of the China-DPRK Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

