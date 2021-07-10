Construction works of China-funded airport in Zambia nears completion: official

LUSAKA, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Construction works of Zambia's biggest airport funded by the Chinese company has reached an advanced stage, with over 90 percent of works done, a government agency that manages airports said on Friday.

Fumu Mondoloka, Managing Director of the Zambia Airports Corporation Limited, said works on the new Kenneth Kaunda International Airport situated in Lusaka, the country's capital, were nearing completion.

He said the project will be completed within this quarter, adding that works on the state-of-the-art passenger terminal were almost done and that the entire project currently stands at 92 percent complete.

"We are doing a lot of work towards that aspiration, we hope we can make it a fitting tribute to the man it is named after," he was quoted as saying by state-run news agency, the Zambia News and Information Service.

According to him, once completed, the airport will be a hub for the southern African region.

Currently, the airport has a capacity of 2 million passengers per year and this was expected to increase to about 6 million once commissioned.

The construction works started in June 2015 and the contract was awarded to China Jiangxi Corporation for International Economic and Technical Cooperation.

It comprises of a new passenger terminal, a hotel, rescue and fire station, air traffic control, presidential pavilion, cargo terminal, a shopping mall and an office complex.

