Beijing reports fine air-quality record in June

Xinhua) 15:37, July 10, 2021

Photo taken on May 26, 2021 shows a view of Beijing after rain. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported a fine air-quality record in June, with the monthly reading for PM2.5 falling to 18 micrograms per cubic meter, authorities said Friday.

In the first half of 2021, the average PM2.5 reading in the Chinese capital stood at 41 micrograms per cubic meter, the Beijing municipal ecology and environment bureau said. The average PM2.5 reading was 20 micrograms in May.

In the January-to-June period, Beijing authorities took a variety of measures to tackle air pollution, including phasing out outdated fuel-powered vehicles, promoting new-energy cars and supervising vehicles operating on diesel.

They also enhanced the supervision of companies and construction sites, and cleaned dusty roads.

PM2.5, which refers to airborne particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, poses serious health risks. Enditem

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)