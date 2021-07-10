Chinese foreign minister to visit Central Asian nations, attend meetings

Xinhua) 15:37, July 10, 2021

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan from July 12 to 16, and will attend three multilateral meetings during the trip, the foreign ministry's spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.

Wang will pay the visits at the invitation of Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, the spokesperson said.

He told a press briefing that Wang will also attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, a foreign ministers meeting of the SCO-Afghanistan contact group, and an international conference themed "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities."

