Chinese girl uses spinach to make incredible edible dress

July 10, 2021

Post-95s Chinese girl Tang Danyang has recently stunned cyber citizens with her unique graduate design work - an innovative dress made of fiber extracted from 7.5 kilograms of spinach.

Photo shows Tang's unique graduate design work exhibited at her college. (Photo/chinanews.com)

"This piece of clothing is edible and tastes sweet," said Tang, a recent college graduate from the Fashion Design Department of Changchun Humanities and Sciences College in northeast China's Jilin province. Tang revealed that she got the idea for her design when she was shopping one night and saw a vendor preparing to throw away some withered spinach leaves.

Photo shows Tang holding a bundle of spinach. (Photo/chinanews.com)

After purchasing all the left-over spinach, Tang experimented with them and found that the fiber from this kind of vegetable was suitable for making clothes. However, she met a major obstacle when looking for a suitable material to hold the fibers together. In order to achieve her original aim of making environmentally friendly and safe clothes, she used syrup instead of chemicals.

A model tries on the incredible edible dress. (Photo/chinanews.com)

In April 2021, Tang won the award for technology innovation when she brought the dress to the 2021 China Graduate Fashion Week.

Tang revealed that in the future, she will continue her research into edible garments, and hopes to contribute to the popularization of more environmentally friendly and safe clothes.

