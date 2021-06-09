Nearly 4,000 migrant kids separated under Trump's "zero tolerance" policy: report

Xinhua) 10:29, June 09, 2021

File photo taken on March 30, 2021 shows migrants attempting to cross the Rio Bravo river on the border between Mexico and the United States, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.(Photo by David Peinado/Xinhua)

The Department of Homeland Security found that among a total of 5,636 children separated on the U.S.-Mexico border, between July 1, 2017, and Jan. 20, 2021, 3,913 were separated from their parents under zero-tolerance-related policies.

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 4,000 migrant children were separated from their parents under former U.S. President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The DHS Reunification of Families Task Force found that among a total of 5,636 children separated on the U.S.-Mexico border, between July 1, 2017, and Jan. 20, 2021, 3,913 were separated from their parents under zero-tolerance-related policies, said a USA Today report on Tuesday.

There are 1,723 children whose separations remain under review, said the report.

President Joe Biden announced the creation of the task force in February and asked for an initial progress report no later than 120 days, said the report, adding that the task force submitted its report to Biden on June 2.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)