China reveals new list of 64 removed illicit social organizations

Xinhua) 11:20, June 08, 2021

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Civil Affairs on Monday revealed a new list of 64 illegal social organizations that have been removed by local civil affairs authorities over recent years.

The list can be found on the official website of the ministry.

Under related laws and regulations, all social organizations in China should lawfully register with the ministry before starting their operations.

Public members can report to public security authorities once they find any listed social organizations still conducting activities, the ministry said.

It also noted that prior to cooperation with or participation in social organizations, public members can verify their legal identities via the website www.chinanpo.gov.cn or WeChat official account chinanpogov.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)