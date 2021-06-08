China releases work plan to spur industrial internet development

Xinhua) 11:01, June 08, 2021

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Monday released a work plan to spur the development of the industrial internet as the country pursues economic upgrading and transformation.

The plan listed specific tasks for 2021, including deepening "5G + industrial internet," pushing the upgrading of the business network and accelerating the network renovation of industrial equipment.

By December, China aims to categorize 10 key fields for "5G + industrial internet," list 20 application scenarios and formulate a development index for the industry.

China has attached great importance to the development of its "5G + industrial internet" strategy.

This year's government work report has pledged efforts to develop the industrial internet to help medium-sized, small and micro enterprises improve their capacity to innovate.

