China releases work plan to spur industrial internet development
BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Monday released a work plan to spur the development of the industrial internet as the country pursues economic upgrading and transformation.
The plan listed specific tasks for 2021, including deepening "5G + industrial internet," pushing the upgrading of the business network and accelerating the network renovation of industrial equipment.
By December, China aims to categorize 10 key fields for "5G + industrial internet," list 20 application scenarios and formulate a development index for the industry.
China has attached great importance to the development of its "5G + industrial internet" strategy.
This year's government work report has pledged efforts to develop the industrial internet to help medium-sized, small and micro enterprises improve their capacity to innovate.
