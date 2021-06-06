Taiwan reports 511 local COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths Saturday

Xinhua) 11:19, June 06, 2021

TAIPEI, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan on Saturday reported 511 local COVID-19 cases, including 476 new infections and 35 backlogged local cases, as well as 37 new deaths, according to the island's disease monitoring agency.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 10,956, including 9,758 local infections.

The 37 fatalities included 25 men and 12 women -- in their 30s to 90s -- who passed away between May 23 and June 2.

Taiwan reported COVID-19 cluster infections at two electronics companies in Miaoli County, involving migrant workers.

As of Friday, 131 employees, including 14 Taiwan people and 117 migrants, at the King Yuan Electronics Corp. had tested positive for the virus, while nine staff at the Greatek Electronics Inc. had been confirmed to be infected with the virus, the agency said.

The two cluster infections add to the challenge of disease control efforts in Taiwan, which is faced with vaccine shortage and strained medical resources.

To date, Taiwan has reported 224 deaths from COVID-19.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)