Chinese mainland reports 7 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:17, June 06, 2021

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported seven new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

The same day also saw 23 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, seven were reported in Shanghai, six in Sichuan, two each in Guangdong and Yunnan, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian and Shaanxi.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported.

A total of 6,137 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 5,840 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 297 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,248 by Saturday, including 392 patients still receiving treatment, 10 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,220 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday.

A total of 18 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, and 15 of them arrived from outside the mainland. There were a total of 374 asymptomatic cases, of whom 341 were imported, under medical observation by Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 11,851 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 51 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 10,956 cases, including 224 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,584 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 50 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.

