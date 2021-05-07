The Chinese story of the Titanic

Xinhua) 10:04, May 07, 2021

Discrimination, especially in the U.S. lately with anti-Asian hate, is not a new problem but old problem, which has been there for over 100 years, says Steven Schwankert, lead researcher of The Six, a documentary uncovering the untold story of the six Chinese survivors of Titanic.

