The Chinese story of the Titanic
(Xinhua) 10:04, May 07, 2021
Discrimination, especially in the U.S. lately with anti-Asian hate, is not a new problem but old problem, which has been there for over 100 years, says Steven Schwankert, lead researcher of The Six, a documentary uncovering the untold story of the six Chinese survivors of Titanic.
